Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.73. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

