PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

