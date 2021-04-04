Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $66.00 at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

PFGC opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

