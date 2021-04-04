Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 10,000 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.