Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys New Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in JOYY by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

YY stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.