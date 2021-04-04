Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

