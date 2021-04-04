Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $1.08 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,420,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

