Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

