Peter Larocque Sells 2,041 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58.

Shares of SNX opened at $116.98 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

