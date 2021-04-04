Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,830,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,786,000 after purchasing an additional 273,326 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

