Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

