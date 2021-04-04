Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83,260 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.