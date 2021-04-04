Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Scientific Games worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,503,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $63,521,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $48,158,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

