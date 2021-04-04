Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 158,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. comprises 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

