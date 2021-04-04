Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 31,122 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Group comprises 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.