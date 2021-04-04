Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

