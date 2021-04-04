Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) versus Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Head to Head Analysis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 21 0 2.68 Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $75.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Pinterest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Synacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 42.75 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -23.99 Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

Synacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Synacor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

