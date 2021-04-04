Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

