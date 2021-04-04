Piper Sandler Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $80.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.