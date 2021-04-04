Piper Sandler Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $16.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $20.34 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day moving average is $515.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

