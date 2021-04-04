Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.69 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 891,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

