Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $50.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

