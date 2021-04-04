Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Financial Review

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 11 14 0 2.39 Pluralsight 1 14 2 0 2.06

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $426.40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.71%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $21.48, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Pluralsight -33.16% -57.42% -12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 153.89 $25.31 million $0.09 3,624.78 Pluralsight $316.91 million 10.51 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -22.88

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Pluralsight on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

