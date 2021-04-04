PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

