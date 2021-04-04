Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

