Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PRCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

