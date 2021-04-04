Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,959 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Post by 33.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $17,778,000. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Post by 1,301.0% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

