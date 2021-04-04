Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report sales of $77.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Potbelly posted sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $892,219 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.