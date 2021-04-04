PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,332,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.