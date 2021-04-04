Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE PDS opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

