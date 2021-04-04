PressOne Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $15.44 million and $15,056.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars.

