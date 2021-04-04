Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 322 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Winmark worth $63,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $191.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $198.75. The company has a market cap of $709.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

