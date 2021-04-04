Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.46% of ACI Worldwide worth $65,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 61.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 67,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACIW stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

