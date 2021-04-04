Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.46% of Kadant worth $56,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

