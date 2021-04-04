Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $60.46 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nordson were worth $60,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

