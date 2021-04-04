Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $57,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 173,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIV stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

