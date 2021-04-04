Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 28,310 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $54,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

