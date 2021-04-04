Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0756 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $14,318.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,732,319 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

