Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 57,298 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $108,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

