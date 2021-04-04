Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of MSA Safety worth $83,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MSA Safety by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE MSA opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

