Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $98.25 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.26% of Acushnet worth $98,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.08 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

