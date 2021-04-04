Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $89,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

CGNX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

