Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,747 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $104,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.