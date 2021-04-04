Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,127 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $81,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

