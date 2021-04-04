Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 513,300 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $73,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

