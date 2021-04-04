Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 101,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 254,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 126,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.