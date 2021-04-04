Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,242,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

