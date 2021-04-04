Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Hits $4.47 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 73.9% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

