ProximaX Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.43 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 13% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $316,459.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

