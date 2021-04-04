Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.